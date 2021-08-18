Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE ET opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,044,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,990. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

