Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

