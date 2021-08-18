Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 5.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. 45,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,056,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 145,232.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.