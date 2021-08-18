Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

CTXS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,891. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

