Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New $956,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,975 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80.

