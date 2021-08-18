Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.61 on Wednesday, hitting $2,740.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,564.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

