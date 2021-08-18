Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $90.06.

