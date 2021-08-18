Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,112. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

