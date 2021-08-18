Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.59. 19,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

