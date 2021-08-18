EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Up 41.6% in July

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 607,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 210,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.64. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

