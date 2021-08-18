Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 21.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 328.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

