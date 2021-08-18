eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

EMAN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock worth $4,740,033. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in eMagin by 43.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eMagin by 8.3% during the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

