ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0098 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $29.32 million and $2.85 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.23 or 0.00839954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00102997 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,375,583 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.