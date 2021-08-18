Elliott Investment Management Sells 338,011 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

ETWO stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

