Elevation Oncology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $12,650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,900,000.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.