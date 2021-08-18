Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$17.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.86. 360,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,868. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.19.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

