Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,938,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

