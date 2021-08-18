Electric Vehicle Zone Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $24.59 million and approximately $728,593.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00149574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.62 or 1.00148008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00880950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

