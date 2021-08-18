eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,091. eHealth has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

