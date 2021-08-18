eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 4.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

