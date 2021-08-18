Edgeware (EDG) Price Up 49% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,376,480,884 coins and its circulating supply is 5,758,563,977 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.