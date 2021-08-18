Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 587.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Edap Tms worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

EDAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

