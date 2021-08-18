ECA Marcellus Trust I Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

