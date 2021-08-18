ECA Marcellus Trust I Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
