eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.48.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

