Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit makes up 3.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 192,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

