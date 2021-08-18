Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $189.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.33. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

