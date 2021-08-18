Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after buying an additional 752,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 330,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,871,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 401,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,995. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

