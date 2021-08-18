Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $150,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 882 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.17. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

