Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.