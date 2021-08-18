Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after buying an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

