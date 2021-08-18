Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

