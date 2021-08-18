Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.