Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $355.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.