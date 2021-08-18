Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,499 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. 6,113,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

