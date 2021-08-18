Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 69.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,981 shares of company stock valued at $140,328,991. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

