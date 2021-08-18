Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $518.91. 2,305,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

