Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. 784,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.