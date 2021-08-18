Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 223 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 64,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

