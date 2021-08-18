Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

