Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8,705.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $208.70. 379,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.15. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $210.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

