Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 830 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.22. 1,525,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

