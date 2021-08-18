DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.10.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

