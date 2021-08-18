Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $52.91 million and $4.15 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.