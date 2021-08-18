Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,076. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

