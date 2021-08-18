Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 70,589,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,903,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.