Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,805 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. 1,829,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock worth $199,794,332 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.