Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,224 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

