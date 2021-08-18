Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,139 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.48. The stock had a trading volume of 224,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,606. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

