Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,283 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.