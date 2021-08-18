Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $340,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

